Oakland Taxi offering seniors free rides during special coronavirus shopping hours to help with groceries and medications

Throughout this time of coronavirus, we've seen some heartwarming acts of kindness by folks in our community.

Oakland Taxi is giving free rides to seniors to help them get groceries and medications.

They're doing this during Hannaford senior hours from 6:00-7:00a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Oakland Taxi CEO Travis Moulton says that he knows it's a hard time for everyone and want to make a difference in the community.

"I just feel it's time we got together as a community," said Moulton. "As a community together, we can get through this all as one, not as individuals."

They are also delivering medications to seniors for free during those hours.

Oakland Taxi serves the greater Oakland-Waterville area.

If you would like to take part, their number is 207-716-1027.