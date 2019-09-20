Oakland Public Library opens "Cassidy's Corner" in dedication to Oakland teen

There's a new addition at the Oakland Public Library that's called "Cassidy's Corner".

Today it was the site of the first-ever "kindness matters" children's reading program.

The library and ShineOnCass Foundation hosted the event.

The newly created, outdoor family reading space is dedicated in honor of Cassidy Charette, a teen who died in 2014.

"Cassidy was a longtime member of the library. I pushed her here in her stroller when she was very young with her brother Colby. She spent a lot of time here until she passed away at the age 17 so it is a very moving day for me and it is also a very meaningful thing that we can do to give back to the community that has done so much for us."

The ShineOnCass Foundation was created to celebrate the life and legacy of the Oakland teen.

"Cassidy's Corner" is now part of that.