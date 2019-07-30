Oakland PD investigeting a series of break-ins, vandalism

Oakland police are investigating a series of break-ins discovered early Monday morning.

Police say Messalonskee High School, Early Bird Restaurant and The Oakland House of Pizza were all victimized sometime in the overnight hours between July twenty-eighth and twenty-ninth.

We're told a significant amount of vandalism was done to the school, while damage done to the businesses was far less.

Items were stolen from all three locations, but there is no word yet on what those items were.

"It's a very active investigation right now,” said Sgt. Tracey Frost of the Oakland Police Department. “We've employed our Facebook to help us out with a few things. We're following up on all those, and working very, very diligently on it."

Oakland police urge anyone with any information to contact them at the station, or on their Facebook page.