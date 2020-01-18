Oakland Deputy Chief retires after 60 years

Over 300 people filled the cafeteria at Williams Elementary to celebrate a very special day for a local fire deputy.

After 60 years, Deputy Chief Hardy Taylor is retiring from the Oakland Fire Department.

The event was open to the public, allowing people to come and share stories and memories about Hardy.

With the construction of the new fire station being completed in February, Hardy decided it was time to step down while his team was still at the old station.

"He could walk into a room and people immediately gravitate towards to Hardy,” says Chief David Coughlin of Oakland Fire. “And this shows that today, with this many people to come out and see him and wish him well in his retirement after 6 decades of service."

"I still would like these people to call me if they have a problem or need a shoulder to lean on,” says Hardy Taylor, the retired Deputy Chief. “I would like to public to still call me, I can do that on my own, and I do make house calls."

He’s impacted so many people over the years, and it was made clear by the overwhelming amount of folks who showed up for his party.

