Oakhurst donates $300,000 to launch after school meal program for students

A new partnership will create a statewide program to make sure children get the food they need after school.

Oakhurst Dairy said it is donating $300,000 over the next three years to Full Plates Full Potential to fund the Oakhurst After School meal grant program.

An initial $30,000 grant will go to two school districts and seven nonprofits to get the program off the ground.

"In order for them to get the nutrition they need to fill that gap between lunch and really breakfast the next day -- this is really important for them to be able to grow and learn," Oakhurst Dairy President John Bennett said.

Officials said 80,000 school-aged students in Maine rely on free or reduced-priced breakfast and lunch at school and, for some, lunch is the last meal of their day.

Schools can apply for grants through the program and Full Plates Full Potential will help fund equipment, training and enrichment staffing.