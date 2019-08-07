Oakfield man arrested for having stolen tools and drug trafficking

An Oakfield man was arrested after police discovered stolen tools and drugs in his possession.

32-year-old Bo Branscombe of Oakfield was charged with receiving stolen property, and two counts of aggravated unlawful trafficking drugs.

Officials say during a Smryna burglary in June, multiple power tools were stolen along with other items valued at around 4,000 dollars.

Authorities got a search warrant for a residence on Norman Street in Oakfield.

During the search Monday, police found several stolen items from the burglary.

We're told they also found what is believed to be heroin, meth, and prescription drugs.

Branscombe is being held on bail at the Aroostook County Jail.