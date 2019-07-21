Oakfest returns to Oakland, continues to support legacy of local high school athlete

Folks in Oakland are putting on a party this coming weekend.

Some of the fun will help area kids, too. It's thanks, in part, to an organization that honors a local high school soccer player killed in a hayride crash.

The 5th annual Oakfest, July 26-28, features three days of community events including an outdoor family movie night, street dance, open air market and a triathlon.

Oakfest will start with a free movie Friday at 8 p.m., presented by Kingdom Life Church. The movie "Trolls" will air at the Oakland Boat Landing with free popcorn for all. Concessions will be sold to support youth ministries. A 50/50 business raffle will benefit Oakland food pantries.

Saturday, designated “ShineOn Oakland Day” will welcome dozens of food vendors, Maine artists and crafters and community organizations from 10 am to 4 pm at an open air market located at Williams Elementary School. The day will include live music, as well as many children and family activities.

The ShineOnCass Foundation, in honor of Cassidy Charette, will also host a school snack drive to fill Oakland School food pantries as part of ShineOn Oakland Day. The donations of non-perishable, individually-packaged snacks will be distributed during the school year to local students in need.

The ShineOnCass Foundation will host its Kindness Matters Bookmark Project at Oakfest July 27, too. Kids can create ShineOnCass bookmarks with positive messages to leave in school and local libraries to help spread kindness. For more information, visit shineoncass.org or email shineooncass@gmail.com.

Sunday is the Paddle, Pedal and Pound the Pavement triathlon. Registration is at 8 a.m. at the boat landing. A kids fun run also starts at that time.

For more information on Oakfest, log on to oakfestmaine.com or check out the Facebook page Oakfest Oakland Maine.