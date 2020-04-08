OSHA warns that retaliation against workers who report unhealthy settings is illegal

The U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued the reminder to employers that retaliating against workers who report unsafe and unhealthy working conditions is illegal.

OSHA says retaliation can include terminations, demotions, denying overtime or a promotion, or reduced pay or hours.

Anyone who feels their workplace is unsafe can file a whistleblower complaint online at osha.gov.

On that website you'll also find resources on worker rights and protections for employees in various industries.

You can also call 1-800-321-6742.