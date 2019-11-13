OSHA investigates LEAP, 3 other companies after deadly Farmington explosion

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed on Wednesday that the agency has launched investigations of LEAP, Inc. and three other companies in connection with the deadly explosion in Farmington in September.

The explosion of LEAP's headquarters killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured seven others, including LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord, who remains hospitalized.

OSHA said in addition to opening an inspection of LEAP, it has opened inspections of Techno Metal Post Me, LLC, CN Brown and Cornerstone Plumbing & Heating. All three conducted work at the building that exploded.

OSHA said the purpose of the inspections is to determine whether any safety and health standards were violated.

The agency has six months to complete its investigation. An OSHA spokesperson said there was no estimated completion date as of Wednesday.

C.N. Brown and Cornerstone Plumbing & Heating had no comment concerning the OSHA investigation.

Scott Landry, who serves on the LEAP board of directors, said he was not surprised by OSHA's action but that the LEAP board had not been notified of the investigation.

Techno Metal Post could not be reached for comment.

An investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal's Office determined a leak in a propane line caused the explosion.

The leak was found on a line between a propane tank and the building, and ran under the parking lot into the building's basement, investigators said.

The investigation into what caused the leak and what sparked the explosion is ongoing.