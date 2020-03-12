OSHA fines LEAP and Techno Metal Post, Inc. for safety violations from Farmington deadly explosion

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining a Manchester company and leap incorporated in Farmington for safety violations in the wake of a deadly explosion last year.

LEAP's building was leveled by the blast.

State investigators found that during the installation of bollard posts in the parking lot, work that was done by Techno Metal Post Maine, Inc of Manchester, a propane line was severed.

That caused fuel to leak into the ground and back up into the building's basement.

According to a Sun Journal report, OSHA says the nonprofit failed to have a "competent person" inspect the job site that would have made it clear there were underground hazards.

LEAP faces a fine of more than 12-thousand dollars.

Techno Metal is being fined about four thousand dollars

one firefighter died and several others were injured.

LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord was also injured.

He was hospitalized for months and is now in a rehab facility in Boston.