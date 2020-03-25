OSHA clears two companies in Farmington explosion investigation

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cleared two of the companies involved in the Farmington propane explosion last year.

OSHA closed its investigation into C.N. Brown and Cornerstone Plumbing and Heating on March 17 with no violation citations.

The explosion at the Life Enrichment Advancing People building on Sept. 16 killed Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell. Six firefighters and LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord were hurt. Lord is credited with saving lives because he told everyone to get out of the building after smelling propane.

C.N. Brown and Cornerstone are two of four businesses OSHA investigated in regard to the explosion. C.N. Brown supplied the propane for LEAP’s building and Cornerstone worked at the building.

LEAP and the company that installed the bollard that punctured the propane pipe, Techno Metal Post Maine LLC, were each fined $12,145 and $4,048, respectively.

OSHA says those companies were fined for failing to inspect the job site, materials, and equipment.