O.H.I. holds Silent and Live Auction in Brewer on Friday

Rich Romero, Resource Developer for O.H.I, a local nonprofit which supports adults with intellectual disabilities and mental illness was the special during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

He said they will be holding a Silent and Live Auction on Friday at the Black Bear Inn to raise money for the people they support.

Last year they raised more eleven-thousand dollars at their inaugural auction.

They are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, and is one of three nonprofit honorees for the Brewer Area Food Pantry.

The awards ceremony takes place on April 27th at the Cross Insurance Center.

For more information call 207-605-1218 or email rromero@ohimaine.org

Fax: 207-848-7978 / www.ohimaine.org

238 State Street, Brewer ME 04412

