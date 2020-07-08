OHI Maine staff finds innovative ways to face the challenges due to the pandemic

It's been five months since COVID-19 changed how we live our everyday lives.

For those in the healthcare field, it's ongoing and challenging in so many ways.

Especially when it comes to keeping our most vulnerable population safe.

OHI Maine CEO, Bonnie-Jean Brooks, said, "I cannot give our staff and the people we support enough credit for their patience, their perseverance, their diligence, their understanding, and hanging in there."

OHI Maine CEO Bonnie-Jean Brooks says with every challenge met during the pandemic, her team and their residents have stepped up. They work with people with intellectual disabilities and mental illness living in their 24 group homes and their own apartments.

"We also provide case management through about six counties in some pretty remote parts of Maine."

Some of the challenges they've faced included funding

"We need funding. We need money to be able to pay the staff above minimum-wage so that we can hang onto them so that we can reward them for the incredible job that they are doing. So, it stopped on May 31 but the COVID didn't stop on May 31."

She says they are still dealing with supply challenges.

"We have had absolutely no funding for PPE. We have had some deliveries of PPE from FEMA, from CDC and that's been very helpful. We haven't gotten necessarily the sizes of things that we want or the amount of things we want. We definitely don't have enough N 95 type mask so we haven't been able to fit test everybody."

Another vital piece of equipment they're lacking are thermometers. This presents a major issue when it comes to screening those coming into their group homes.

"We definitely don't have thermometers that are adequate to take a temperature that is reliable. The ones that are evidently reliable are we either can't get or they are so expensive we can't afford."

They have started letting heavily screened visitors make outside, physically-distanced visits.

"There is a great deal of pressure right now coming from people we support who want to go shopping, who want to go to some dance, someplace and from guardians who say that their loved one has a right to go shopping. Many of these people we support can't or won't wear a mask. They don't understand about social distancing."

A silver lining to it all.

"I'm just so proud to say that there isn't one person with intellectual disabilities who have tested positive in our Eastern-Northern five-county area. We are the only area in the state where we have not had anybody test positive."

Brooks said she has seen such happiness, too.

Her staff, some working 80-90 hour weeks, have come up with innovative and creative ways to help residents adjust to all of this.