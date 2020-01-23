OFFICIALS: Here's what to do if you accidentally dial 911

Calling 911 by mistake, it happens more often than you think especially for people who have smart devices.

It's happening across the country and even right here in Maine.

Dispatchers say if you accidentally make a 911 call - the most important thing is to stay on the phone and let them know you are okay.

Bill Holmes, Cumberland County 911, said, "We only ask those callers that if they are aware of it, to stay on the line and speak with the 911 operator to tell us exactly what is or is not going on so that we can ensure that there is not an emergency, and don't tie up those public safety resources."

Officials say even though it ties up resources, they always take calls seriously.

However - they're asking people to learn more about their smart devices to avoid these accidental calls.

