OFFICIALS: Be careful writing checks and filling out documents in the new year

Now that we're in the year 2020, you'll want to be careful when writing checks and filling out documents with the year.

Bank officials are asking that people write the entire year out - 2020 - because if only the last two digits are used the year can easily be changed and other digits added.

This could lead people to become possible victims of fraud.

"If you leave the 20 there, it can be manipulated into a 19 or worse, a 21. And, someone who came in contact with a stolen check might be able to be patient, hold that for a year, and cash it without the writer knowing," David DeFroscia, President and CEO of Brewer FCU.

Bank officials say they hope people will also be viligent when it comes to cybersecurity, especially when online banking.

They suggest constantly monitoring their accounts as well as keep personal information and passwords secure.

If you think something is off contact your bank as soon as possible.