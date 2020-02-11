Nutkin Knoll Farm starts earliest tapping in three decades

Nutkin Knoll in Newburgh began tapping its maple trees Tuesday.

It's the farms earliest start in more than 30 years of maple syrup production.

In the early days of Nutkin Knoll, owners Nancy and Len Price typically began the tapping process in early March.

But for the past decade or so, the operation has become unpredictable due to change weather patterns from year to year.

Last winter, harsh conditions meant the sap didn't start flowing until late March, limiting the farm's production.

Len Price says, "For a run to happen It requires above freezing days and below freezing nights. 20 at night 40 during the day is ideal. But you need a stretch of those days Not just a day or two here and there ."

The owners expect maple season will wrap up around the second week of April.