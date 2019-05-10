Nursing students honored at Husson University

A tradition that's been going on for more than 30 years continued at Husson University in Bangor Friday.

The School of Nursing held a pinning ceremony.

It's to honor graduates of Husson's Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing programs.

The students are symbolically welcomed into the profession while being pinned by one of their family members.

A family shared what the ceremony means to them.

"it's really special because they both have been such a big part of this whole experience and to have their support throughout this and them being there meant a lot. A happy moment, for sure," said graduate, Margo Taylor.

"We're really thankful for the ceremony they put on. It really shows, you know, their appreciation to what these students are really working toward and what they're going to contribute. She's been working so hard her whole career but especially the last two years during this program that it was just a great moment to celebrate and celebrate her achievement," said her husband, Eric Taylor.

Organizers say the ceremony is rite a passage that dates back to the 12th century.

It's separate from graduation which is this weekend at Husson.

