Nurses to hold rally at Down East Community Hospital

Registered nurses and hospital technicians at Down East Community Hospital will do that to demand a better contract.

A nurse that works there told us they're also protesting hospital mismanagement, which they say makes it difficult to recruit and retain quality staff.

The rally is set for tomorrow from 5-to-7 p-m.

The hospital had this to say-quote-"the hospital administration made the union a fair offer and they chose to turn it down"...

"The nurses are feeling very underappreciated and overworked and we feel like that our patients are suffering for it. We are working short-staffed more and more, our hospital and seen an influx in patients and we are feeling the brunt of it and we are feeling like management is not willing to invest in current staff," says RN Roberta Alley.

Many of the nurses participating are a part of the National Nurse Organizing Committee.

