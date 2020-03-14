Nurses in Bangor to discuss coronavirus safety precautions Saturday afternoon

Registered Nurses at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (NL/EMMC) in Bangor want to address COVID-19 Safety Preparations.

They are hosting a press conference Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in front of the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center sign in Bangor.

According to a press release, national and local officers, as well as rank-and-file nurses will be on hand to speak and take questions.

The nurses are members of the Maine State Nurses Association, which is affiliated with National Nurses Organizing Committee.