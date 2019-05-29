Nurses collecting shoes for a worthy cause

The EMCC Nursing Class of 2020 is asking you for new or lightly worn shoes to donate in developing countries around the world through Funds2Org. This is also with a view of hosting a successful pinning ceremony in May of 2020. This pinning ceremony is where we, as a class, will formally we welcomed into the nursing community and we would love for it to be a memorable event with family and friends who helped make sacrifices as we focused nearly entirely on school for two years.

Kathryn Brochu - Organizer - Shoes Wanted Pinning Committee and

Emily Howe - President, Pinning Committee were guests during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

They spoke to Joy Hollowell about the mission they want to accomplish through this initiative and how folks can get involved.

"The public can make drop offs at Golds Gym starting June 1.

I am working on getting more drop box locations across Bangor so if there are any businesses that would like to have a drop box, we will provide the box and routinely empty it," said Brochu.

Their goal is to collect 3,000 pairs of shoes across these three months.

EMCC just started this fundraiser for our nursing department in order to host a pinning ceremony in May of 2020.

We have no formal sponsors- just a great group of nursing students working diligently to collect shoes that will be used in developing countries!

The public can email us at shoesforemccnursing@gmail.com with any questions/inquiries.

