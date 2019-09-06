Nurses at Calais Regional Hospital authorize strike

Nurses and caregivers at Calais Regional Hospital have voted to authorize a strike for the first time in the hospital's history.

The move comes after a year of contract negotiations.

The Maine State Nurses Association says while nurses have asked for no new money or benefits, the hospital has demanded concessions in paid time off and health insurance.

They also claim general mistreatment of workers has led to high turnover, low morale, and dozens of unfilled positions which they believe has negatively impacted the patients.

"We are very concerned about the future of this hospital. If there are no caregivers then there is no hospital. And as long as the employer continues their pattern of abuse towards employees, people will continue to leave, and that will continue to put patient's care in danger," said Todd Ricker, the Labor Representative for Maine State Nurses Association.

"We've presented what we feel is a fair and reasonable offer. It's good for our bargaining unit members and it's good for the hospital. So we consider it a win win. They come out ahead, pretty much every bargaining member with the offer that's been made financially. So we think it's an offer that should be seriously considered and accepted," said DeeDee Travis, the VP of Community Relations for Calais Regional Hospital.

If the nurses decide to move forward with a strike, they would give the hospital ten days notice.

