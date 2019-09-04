Number of summer guests at Maine Airbnbs nearly doubles

New data released by Airbnb shows the number of summer guests renting homes in Maine through the company nearly doubled in the last two years, with hosts making $55.7 million this summer.

The Portland Press Herald reports between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Airbnb recorded 295,000 guests in Maine rentals. That's benefited hosts and small business owners by expanding the state's tourism economy.

The data shows there are 12,000 Airbnb listings in Maine cities, including Portland, Old Orchard Beach and Bar Harbor.

Communities have responded to the company's popularity with regulations, including fines and legal action against property owners who violate the strict rules for short-term rentals.

The city of Portland, which has suffered from an affordable housing crisis, has also seen a surge in short-term apartments and homes rentals.

