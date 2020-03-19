Number of coronavirus cases in Maine rises to 52, 1 now in Hancock County

Thursday morning in Augusta, the Maine CDC announced that there are now 52 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That's an increase of ten cases from Wednesday's report, and now includes a case in Hancock County.

42 of those individuals are confirmed to have the virus while 10 of the cases are considered presumptive positive.

The CDC says there are 4 people with the illness who are hospitalized.

As of Thursday, there have been 2,004 test results that have been negative.

Due to the retail shortage, all pharmacies are now permitted to make their own hand sanitizer and sell it.

Maine CDC is now sharpening their focus to prevent first responders, healthcare workers, individuals who are experiencing homelessness, women who may be pregnant and others who are at higher risk from contracting COVID-19.

Officials continue to stress the importance of practicing social distancing, saying that it is one of the surest and most effective ways to "flatten the curve."

"We have to be cautious to prevent an epidemic of COVID 19 to becoming an epidemic of loneliness," said Dr. Shah.

Shah says while we should practice social distancing, it is very important to stay socially connected, noting that "physical space should not be absolute space."

Dr. Shah says people of all ages need to heed the recommendations to distance themselves.

