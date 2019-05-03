Nuisance bears becoming an issue in some areas

Bears can be extra pesky this time of year...

Maine wildlife officials say they've already received a lot of complaints this spring about nuisance bears.

This is when they come out of their dens and food is scarce.

They urge you to bring in bird feeders and pet food, and remove outdoor items that attract bears like grills and garbage cans...

"It's important to bring in your bird feeders, and garbage and grills and put them inside a secure building because once a bear comes around and find easy access to food, they are going to continue to come around, so we ask people to be proactive and bring things in before there is a problem," said Bear Biologist Jen Vachon.

If you do see a black bear in your backyard make noise, banging on pots for instance, to scare it away.

