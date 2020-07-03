Noyes Family Farm captures beauty and danger of recent thunderstorm

Severe thunderstorms rolled across the state Thursday, bringing heavy rain and lots of lightning.

The Noyes Family Farm in Albion had a great view of the storm clouds as they approached.

Holly Noyes says she was out in her garden picking peas when she took these images of the storm.

As it got closer she and her six year old nephew retreated to a barn.

She says her father received a mild shock when lightning struck nearby.

"The guys were finishing up milking. My dad went into the milk room to start cleaning up and had his hand on the milk tank and got a shock. He said it felt very similar to putting your hand on an electric fence."

The cows were brought inside during the storm, but Holly reports they didn't seem bothered by the weather.