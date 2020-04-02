Novio's delivering meals to healthcare workers, asks for public's help

It can be hard to find the right words to thank those at the frontlines of this pandemic. One Bangor restaurant is giving you the chance to show your gratitude by buying a meal for healthcare workers.

Novio's Bistro is partnering with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center to provide food deliveries on Fridays and Saturdays. If enough orders are placed, Novio's will open up other days for delivery as well.

For $20, you can buy dinner and dessert for a healthcare professional. Buoy Local will match the first 50 meals purchased.

To order, go to www.noviosbistro.com.

Novio's is also offering curbside pickup on limited menu items.