Nova Scotia feels the effects of hurricane Dorian

NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA. ( WABI) - Nova Scotia's education minister says all public schools will be closed today.
The decision comes following damages caused by hurricane Dorian during the weekend.
The streets were littered with debris as the province was battered with torrential rain and hurricane-force winds Saturday.
More than 300,000 customers were still without power late yesterday afternoon.
Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to help with clean-up efforts, with more placed on standby.