Northport principal and librarian help promote summer reading

Getting kids to read in the summer months can be a challenge for parents.

A Northport principal and librarian are trying to help with that problem by offering free books and a sweet treat.

It's not every day a student gets visit at home from their school principal and librarian.

Kids in Northport are getting that special treatment this summer.

To help promote reading, Drinkwater School principal Todd Martin and librarian Mary Gilman are traveling in the Bobcat Book Bus handing out free ice cream and free books.

"We're just delivering free books to kids one at a time, and hopefully each time we do this we will reach more and more kids,” said Martin. “Summer is busy for them, and we know families are out doing things, but it's been really fun to see the kids over summer and build a different kind of connection with families.”

To participate, it's simple. Kids look for the school van. Listen for the ice cream truck music. Pick an ice cream and a book.

"It's been fun having conversations because a lot of them have read the book we gave them last time, so they're talking about that book, and it's just a different way to reach out,” said Martin.

Martin says the more books they can get in kids hands, the better.

"It does a lot to avoid the summer slide of academics, and it really is another way to get kids interested,” Martin explained. “So, I would love it if we could reach all of our kids and give them more books every time, but it's been really fun."

Not only are the kid’s big fans. The parents are, too.

"All the kids are so excited to hear that ice cream truck. It's something that you haven't heard for a while, and to put the two together, it just works really well,” said Amy Eldridge of Northport.

"The parents are always great and appreciative of the whole thing,” said Gilman. “Just to see their faces and to see how pleased they are that we came by. In the end, they are happy with it, and we hope they're reading."

Martin and Gilman plan to head out one more time this summer.

To find out where they will be next visit: http://www.drinkwaterschool.org/home.

