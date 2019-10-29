Northport man sentenced for sex crimes against intellectually disabled woman

A Northport man has been sentenced for sex crimes against a 19-year-old intellectually disabled woman.

The Village Soup reports 64-year-old Paul Jasienowski was ordered to serve four months in jail.

He was charge with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching.

Jasienowski was arrested in December.

The newspaper reports the woman knew Jasienowski and has visited his home where the incident took place.

She told her mom about the assault and her mom contacted authorities.

