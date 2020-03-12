Northern Light will make naloxone available to the public for free

Nearly 2,300 Mainers died from an opioid related overdose between 2010 and 2018.

Pharmacists at five locations in Bangor, Portland and Brewer are trained in using the kits, and will be able to train anyone how to administer it.

Health officials say you can get a kit even if it's not for them but for a loved one or friend.

They just want to get it out where it can do the most good.

To obtain a naloxone kit, anyone can drop by one of these pharmacy locations and speak to a pharmacist.

• Northern Light Pharmacy – Riverside, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

• 417 State St. Bangor, ME

• Northern Light Pharmacy - State Street

• 210 State St., Suite 201., Bangor, ME

• Northern Light Pharmacy – Westgate

• 915 Union St., Suite 7, Bangor, ME

• Northern Light Pharmacy - Whiting Hill, Cancer Care

• 33 Whiting Hill Rd, Brewer, ME

• Northern Light Pharmacy - Fore River Parkway, Mercy Hospital

• 195 Fore River Parkway, Suite 170, Portland, ME