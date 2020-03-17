Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm offers virtual tours for those stuck at home during Coronavirus

Stuck in your home for a few weeks because of Covid-19?

MGN

Why not visit an alpaca farm? Virtually of course.

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm has begun virtual tours via you-tube.

They say it's a great way to liven spirits and to see a happy sight.

They have 35 alpacas that you can watch up close as they go on with their day right from the comfort of you own home.

In their first tour posted on you-tube Tuesday the guide tells a visitor, "We really do raise a high quality alpaca here and what that means is a higher quality fiber and that's really what this is all about. We're growing fiber that makes the wonderful hat and mittens you're wearing feel particularly soft."

Virtual online tours are available on Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm's YouTube Channel.

To find out more you can visit them on Facebook.