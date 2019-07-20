Northern New England facing dangerous heat and humidity

The National Weather Service says people in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will be coping with a hot and humid air mass this weekend that could push temperatures in some locations to 100 degrees or more.

In most locations, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 90s. The most dangerous combination of heat and humidity is expected in southern New Hampshire where temperatures could feel like 105 degrees.

Cooling shelters will be open in in locations in the three states where people can go to beat the heat.

The Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction, Vermont, is scheduled to be open Saturday afternoon and much of Sunday. The City Hall in Rochester, New Hampshire, will also be open both days so people can cool off.