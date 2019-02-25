Northern Maine physician opening up private practice

"It has always been my dream to be kind of the country doc that offers everything."

Folks in northern Penobscot County are gaining a new place to go to for healthcare.

A local physician is opening a private practice in Patten called Cornerstone Family Practice.

"I think the ingredient that has been missing in a lot of practices today which is the personal touch. So when you call in, you don't get a telephone tree, you get live human beings, the same staff."

Dr. Rose Fuchs says she has worked in healthcare all her life, and it has been her passion to help people.

"I think it is such a privilege to be able to share with them in those moments when they really need you, the sad moments, the happy moments."

She'll start taking patients March 1st.

Care will be provided to anyone who needs it.

"We nickname it cradle to grave, so taking care of newborns, I am very comfortable with that. All the way through well-child visits, vaccinations, well women care, and all the way through to the elderly."

While there is a small staff, they say that is what makes them different from larger healthcare providers.

"We are a small group. People are going to know just us, and we are going to be the ones that are here."

One of their main goals is to make sure everyone feels comfortable and at home.

"We actually have had patients say, should I take my shoes off and bring my slippers, so that is what we want people to feel. We want people to feel comfortable like they are coming over to a friend's house and that they are not being rushed through the door, and they are not just a number. they are our neighbor."

Dr. Fuchs is a full scope family medicine physician who also performs minor surgical procedures.