Northern Maine ice fishing to last another 3 weeks this year

Ice fishing in northern Maine will go on three weeks longer than normal this year due to cold weather conditions.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency bill to extend the ice fishing season, which would normally end on Sunday. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the season has been extended through April 21 in the northern region of the state.

Fisheries and wildlife commissioner Judy Camuso says conditions are "currently more appropriate for ice fishing than open water fishing." Waters in the southern part of the state are open all year to ice fishing and open water fishing unless closed by a special rule. April 1 is typically the start of open water fishing in the northern part of the state.