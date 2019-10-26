Northern Maine Regional Cross Country Championships held Saturday

Lydia Gilmore was the overall winner in the Class A girls Race. Camden Hills took the team title. Daniel McCarthy placed third overall in the boys race.

In Class B, it was a clean sweep for MDI, who took both boys and girls team championships. Josiah Weber of Lawrence took first place in the Boys race.

It was a sweep for Orono as well, as both Boys and Girls claimed the regional crowns. Orono sophomore Kyle McClellan was the top Boys finisher, while frehman Thea Crowley of George Stevens finished first in the girls race