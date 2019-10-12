Northern Maine Development Commission receives grant to help businesses

The Northern Maine Development Commission will be able to assist more with the small businesses of Aroostook County.

Money was awarded from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Micro enterprise Assistance to help for-profit businesses.

David Spooner the Director of Business Development, says their program helps solve two challenges for rural area businesses.

“One accessing capital, but two is getting the services that they need that are affordable. So, we're able to come in, we're able to assist no cost to the business beyond you know the loan itself, but no cost to the business as far as the services that they receive with this technical assistance,” said Business Development Director, David Spooner.

For more information visit: https://www.nmdc.org/.

