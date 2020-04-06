Northern Light offering remote cardiac and pulmonary rehab

It's not desperate times calling for desperate measures..

No.

The folks at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center prefer to say that challenging times call for creative measures...

Starting a few weeks ago, the Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab team started using technology to reach patients in a way that they say is safe, convenient and secure.

And it still allows them to receive the exercise and health coaching so necessary for people in rehab.

"We've got to get creative and people are feeling, maybe it's lonely, isolated - whatever," said Senior Exercise Physiologist, Sue Dearborn, . "I think this is a really nice way to do it and they are seeing a familiar face and we are able to interact even though they are not here."

"Since it is kind of a learning curve for us we are definitely trying to loop more people in," said Eileen Smith Porter, RD, CDE. "We have a fair number of people that are not internet connected so, we've met and mapped out another strategy to try and loop them in with some conference calls."

They continue to bring more patients into the fold with the remote treatment - the phone and on zoom calls..

The plan boosts the video classes offered from once a week to two times a week..

