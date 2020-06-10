Northern Light offering educational series for businesses

Are you a business owner that wants to know more about how to safely serve your customers?

Northern Light Health is offering some help.

They are offering a series of zoom sessions titled - Safe Return to Business.

The first is Thursday at 11am.

Topics include, risk mitigation and critical infrastructure for safety,

face coverings and screening for employees and customers, as well as

supporting employee needs as they return to work.

You need to register.

Here is a link.

emhs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpd-6grjkuHdJCiwCnOivhkIHySIW17xqL?bblinkid=228205972&bbemailid=22489622&bbejrid=1537664004