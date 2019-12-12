Northern Light Primary Care to host an educational session for parents

Michael A Ross, MD, pediatrician and Medical Information Officer, Northern Light Primary Care will host a discussion on age appropriate media use and screen time.

Dr. Ross will provide guidance and tips on developing a balanced screen time environment in your home for infants to teenagers.

If you haven't already vaccinated your kiddos (or

yourself) against the flu, you can do so during this

session.

No RSVP needed. Just show up. By attending the

session, admission to the museum for you and your

children is free for the day. While you're learning,

your children will also be learning and having fun as

Maine Discovery Museum staff will be on hand to

supervise children during the education session.

The session will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 am at the Maine Discovery Museum, 74 Main Street, Bangor.