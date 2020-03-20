Northern Light Pharmacy recommends different ways to get prescriptions to limit spread of COVID-19

Northern Light Pharmacy has some ways you can get your prescriptions while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

They've expanded their free delivery service to several towns including Bangor, Brewer, Orono, Old Town, Glenburn, Hampden, Hermon, Veazie, Holden, Orrington.

This runs Monday through Friday.

They also have a free mail order service that'll ship your medications right to your front door or mailbox.

To sign up for these services, call 207-275-3300.

Only patients of Northern Light Pharmacy on State Street in Bangor can get their meds curbside.

When you get there be sure to call inside.

A staff member will bring your prescriptions out.

If you can, they ask you to pay with a debit or credit card.