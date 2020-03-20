Northern Light Pharmacy recommends different ways to get prescriptions to limit spread of COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Pharmacy has some ways you can get your prescriptions while limiting the spread of COVID-19.
They've expanded their free delivery service to several towns including Bangor, Brewer, Orono, Old Town, Glenburn, Hampden, Hermon, Veazie, Holden, Orrington.
This runs Monday through Friday.
They also have a free mail order service that'll ship your medications right to your front door or mailbox.
To sign up for these services, call 207-275-3300.
Only patients of Northern Light Pharmacy on State Street in Bangor can get their meds curbside.
When you get there be sure to call inside.
A staff member will bring your prescriptions out.
If you can, they ask you to pay with a debit or credit card.