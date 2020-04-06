Northern Light Pharmacies switching to curb side pick-up

Northern Light Pharmacy is changing its prescription service.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, beginning Wednesday, Northern Light Pharmacy locations are offering delivery, mail, and curbside pick-up only.

Patients will no longer be able to go inside the store to get medications.

The Riverside pharmacy location inside the Webber building will be unable to offer the curbside pick-up option.

Customers of that location can pick up their medications at any of the other locations or use the free mail order or delivery services.

Those locations have dedicated parking spots for pick-up services.

Customers will call the number on the signage and a staff member will bring out your medication.

Payments made with a credit or debit card are preferred.

For more information, customers are encouraged to call 275-3300.