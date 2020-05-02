Northern Light Mayo Hospital employees stepping up to donate blood

Blood banks here in Maine and across the country are running low right now.

Northern Light Mayo Hospital is trying to help with that.

On Tuesday, they're holding a blood drive in Corinth at their Primary Care Center.

There are 25 slots available, and 24 have already signed up to donate.

20 of those people are Mayo employees who are passionate about the need.

Staff say they originally had a blood drive scheduled but made the difficult decision to cancel due to COVID-19.

Employees insisted that they still make a donation to help with the critical need in their community.

“They're always thinking, how can I do more? What could I do better to keep our community safe? Providing blood is one way to do that and making sure that we continue to reach out in multiple ways,” said Nikki Chadwick, Vice President of Quality and Education at Northern Light Mayo Hospital. “They understand that they represent not only Northern Light Mayo Hospital but our community and how can we give back?”

We’re told that Marie Vienneau, President of Northern Light Mayo Hospital will be first in line to donate on Tuesday.

While most of the slots are full at this blood drive, they're still encouraging everyone to donate blood during this difficult time.

