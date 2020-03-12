Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth celebrates ten years since expansion of emergency department

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth is celebrating ten years since the expansion of its emergency department.

The $10 million F. Eugene Dixon Emergency Center opened in March of 2010.

It included 12 new treatment rooms and two trauma rooms.

Since then the emergency department has seen more than 161-thousand patient visits.

The hospital is marking the milestone all week and highlighting the hard work of the staff.

“Twelve years ago we noticed a huge need for a larger more expanded emergency department. We were putting far more people through the old one than it could handle," Bob Merrill, Chaired Capital Campaign for Emergency Department.

“Literally doubled in size for the capacity of patients that we can see here in our department. And it also gave us access to having a helipad right here on site," Kara Taungatu'a, Emergency Department Director, said.

Hospital administrators say they continue to update the department with new technology and regular maintenance.