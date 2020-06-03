Northern Light Health working with Trump Administration ahead of Maine visit

Unrest across the nation, including here in Maine, in the form of protests and mass gatherings have local officials concerned.

That incudes the President's planned visit to Guilford Friday.

During his weekly media briefing, Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Health discussed the dangers associated with these gatherings where social distancing practices aren't being followed.

He says things like yelling and singing raise the risk of transmission.

The plan is for President Trump to tour Puritan Medical Products in Guilford where COVID-19 testing swabs are made.

It's unknown how many people will gather in town that day, but the planning is well underway.

"Northern Light Health is honored to be a part of the preparedness for any kind of visit like this, but particularly for the President of the United States," said Dr. Jarvis. "Up in the Dover-Foxcroft area, Northern Light Transport at Mayo Hospital is prepared and has been working in concert with the federal government in preparedness for this trip."

Northern Light EMMC's trauma center is also a part of the planning.

