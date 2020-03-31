Northern Light Health sets up COVID-19 screening hotline

Northern Light Health has set up a COVID-19 screening hotline.

It's a resource for those who are wondering whether they should get tested.

Officials say the hotline can be your first call to find out what to do if you think you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, and is also a guide on the next steps to take should you start developing symptoms.

The hotline can get you registered for one of Northern Lights drive-up sites if you need a test, too.

"You'll most likely have a nurse answer the call," said Dr. James Jarvis, of Northern Light Health. "They'll ask you a series of screening questions, mostly about what kind of symptoms are you having now, and what other health related conditions you have. They'll ask you if you are a health care worker or first responder. And then they would direct you whether to do self-care. If they feel that you need an assessment in person, they will direct you to the facilities that can do that as well."

The Screening Hotline number is 1-844-489-1822.