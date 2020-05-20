Northern Light Health releases COVID-19 statistics

Northern Light Health has 12 positive coronavirus cases throughout the healthcare system right now.

Dr. James Jarvis say one person is being cared for at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Eight are at Mercy Hospital in Portland, while three are doing home care.

Jarvis says the Northern Light lab has tested 7,025 people so far.

Of those, 208 have come back positive.

Earlier this week, the Maine CDC announced expanded testing for COVID-19, allowing for anyone suspected of having the virus to be tested.

But Jarvis says, at this point, Northern Light is continuing to prioritize who can get one.

“That is simply due to the availability of the testing kits that we need in order to collect specimens," said Jarvis. "Unfortunately we’re limited by the number of swabs that we have, and the media that we transport those swabs from a collection site to one of our labs to be run.”

Jarvis also said Northern Light is using a “phased approach” with elective procedures, taking safety and time sensitivity into account. ​