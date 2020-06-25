Northern Light Health provides update on COVID-19 testing

Six patients are being treated in the Northern Light Health system after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. James Jarvis says four are being cared for at home, one is at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and one is at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

Northern Light Laboratory has tested 16,852 individuals.

Of those 382 have come back positive.

Dr. Jarvis continues to stress the importance of wearing a face covering.

“I like to think of it as social distancing is like putting on a seatbelt in a car. It is the primary way to prevent injury when you are in an accident. But, secondary to that we have airbags. Think of the face covering as an airbag. It is an added layer of protection to continue to limit the spread of this disease.”

​Dr. Jarvis adds the numbers of cases may contradict what the Maine CDC reports.

That's because visitors from out of state who test positive are added to the case count of the state where they live.