Northern Light Health provides update on COVID-19 testing

Northern Light Health provided an update today on information regarding the coronavirus.

​According to Dr. James Jarvis, they're encouraging all people to wear some sort of face covering when going out in public.

As of Wednesday morning, they've tested more than 3,700 people with 112 positive cases.

Right now, there are 11 positive cases that Northern Light providers are taking care of.

A majority are with their home and hospice care agencies and have not been admitted to the hospital.

Dr. Jarvis added that just because the weather is getting warmer, that doesn't mean the virus will go away.

“I will say no, that no, it is not enough that the temperatures are warming up. We know that around the world there have been places in the southern hemisphere where they have experienced summer months already, and they had just as many cases as we have seen in the northern hemisphere.”

​Dr. Jarvis also encourages people to continue to stay six feet apart and only leave the house when necessary.