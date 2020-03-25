Northern Light Health promotes new CEO from within

The hospital group that includes some of the largest health care facilities in Maine says it is promoting its senior vice president to the role of president and chief executive officer.

Northern Light Health includes Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland.

The group said Wednesday its senior vice president and chief operating officer, Tim Dentry, has taken the top position.

Michelle Hood has held that role and announced last year that she planned to resign, resulting in a search for a new leader.

Dentry is expected to begin his new position on April 1.

