Northern Light Health operating coronavirus testing site in Waterville

Health care workers from Northern Light Inland hospital are out in full force testing those who need to be evaluated or tested for coronavirus.

They've opened a drive-up coronavirus testing site to do so.

The site located in the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Free Church off Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville is open Monday through Friday and Sunday’s from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Staff say there is a process to get tested.

Folks must call their screening hotline where a medical professional will be able to determine that person’s needs.

We're told they will be asked a set of questions that will help determine their next step of care.

Staff say they are doing their best to practice social distancing on site, and they encourage others to do the same when out in public.

"As you know, together we're stronger. Please continue social distancing, isolating if you're ill because as we see less of this illness, then you feel like you can let go and do more but, keep doing this,” said Hope Pendexter, Medical Assessment Site Incident Commander for Northern Light Inland Hospital.

Northern Light Health has medical assessment sites all over the state.

Folks are encouraged to call the screening hotline at 844-489-1822.

Staff say they are also accepting donations of personal protective equipment in original and unopened packaging plus hand sewn cloth face coverings.

To learn more visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/COVID-19-How-You-Can-Help.

